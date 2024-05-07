Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigerianism

Fubara: The Fallacy of Succession: Lessons from Nigeria’s Political Landscape by Dele Sobowale

By: Naija247news

Date:

**Opinion:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the realm of Nigerian politics, the attempt to impose a successor often reveals more about the incumbent’s legacy than their intentions for the future. It becomes a desperate bid to shield oneself from accountability, rather than a genuine concern for governance continuity or public welfare. Yet, history has shown that such maneuvers seldom lead to harmonious transitions or improved governance outcomes.

The notion of a handpicked successor is often rooted in self-preservation rather than genuine leadership. Those with vested interests seek to ensure that their chosen protege will safeguard their interests, even at the expense of broader societal needs. This pattern has played out repeatedly in Nigeria’s political landscape, with varying degrees of success and failure.

Former President Obasanjo’s attempt to engineer the succession process set a troubling precedent. By anointing Umaru Yar’Adua as his successor, despite glaring health challenges and lack of popular mandate, Obasanjo undermined the democratic principles of free and fair elections. The consequences were dire, as Yar’Adua’s truncated tenure and subsequent succession by an ill-prepared successor highlighted the folly of such political machinations.

Similarly, state governors have followed suit, viewing the selection of their successor as a personal prerogative rather than a democratic process. This top-down approach has often resulted in political turmoil and internal strife within parties, with chosen successors failing to live up to expectations or asserting their independence once in power.

The aftermath of such succession struggles is marked by lingering enmity and political discord, as exemplified by historic rivalries between Awolowo and Akintola in the old Western Region. These conflicts, fueled by personal ambitions and power struggles, leave lasting scars on the political landscape and hinder progress.

In the face of such challenges, it is incumbent upon citizens to reclaim their power and assert their right to choose their leaders through democratic means. The struggle for democracy is ongoing and requires vigilance and active participation from the populace. The recent showdown between Fubara and Wike serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of defending democratic principles against entrenched interests and political manipulation.

As citizens, we must reject attempts by political godfathers to subvert the will of the people and entrench their control over the political process. By standing up for our right to choose and holding leaders accountable, we can ensure a more equitable and democratic future for Nigeria.

The fight for democracy is not easy, but it is essential for the advancement of our nation. Let us seize every opportunity to defend our power and uphold the principles of democracy for the betterment of all Nigerians.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Unveiling the Depths of Corruption: Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Embezzlement Scheme
Next article
Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Government Caps Electricity Sales to Neighboring Countries at 6%

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  The Nigerian government has enacted a directive imposing a...

Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news Naija247news -
  This year's May Day served as a poignant reminder...

Unveiling the Depths of Corruption: Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Embezzlement Scheme

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As allegations of corruption continue to rock Nigeria's political...

In Nigeria, judicial appointments have become network of corruption, by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
“Fools at the top would cause damage to any...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Government Caps Electricity Sales to Neighboring Countries at 6%

Data & News Analysis 0
  The Nigerian government has enacted a directive imposing a...

Nigerian Labour Faces Uphill Battle for Justice by Owei Lakemfa

Nigerianism 0
  This year's May Day served as a poignant reminder...

Unveiling the Depths of Corruption: Yahaya Bello’s Alleged Embezzlement Scheme

Opinion 0
  As allegations of corruption continue to rock Nigeria's political...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading