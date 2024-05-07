Menu
South East

Former Abia State House Speaker Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji Joins APC Amidst Mass Resignations

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Amidst a wave of defections sweeping through the political landscape, former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has officially announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move comes as numerous members of the party tender their resignation letters, signaling a significant shift in political allegiances.

The state chairman of the Abia chapter of the APC, Kingsley Ononogbu, confirmed the defection by presenting the party membership card to the ex-lawmaker on Tuesday, May 7.

More details to follow as the story develops.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

