Nollywood

Etinosa Idemudia Exposes Pere Egbi for Unpaid Debt

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

“, Receives Refund After Threatening Legal Action”

In a recent development, actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to her social media platform to reveal that she received a refund from fellow entertainer Pere Egbi after publicly calling him out for an unpaid debt. The dispute arose from Egbi allegedly failing to fulfill a movie role for which he was paid.

Idemudia’s post on her platform conveyed a stern message to Egbi, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the entertainment industry. She warned him that she is not to be taken lightly and urged for better professionalism among colleagues.

The incident sheds light on the need for accountability and adherence to agreements within the entertainment sector, with Idemudia advocating for better work ethics.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

