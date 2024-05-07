“EFCC Chairman Urges Nigerian Leaders to Emulate Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s Ethical Leadership”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, advocates for Nigerian leaders to adopt the ethical leadership exemplified by former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

At the inaugural President Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Leadership Conference and Awards in Abuja, Olukoyede highlighted Yar’adua’s integrity and transparency as fundamental traits for effective leadership.

Emphasizing the importance of moral and ethical leadership in national development, he underscored the need for robust enforcement of existing laws to uphold integrity. Olukoyede affirmed the EFCC’s commitment to integrity, fairness, and transparency in combating corruption.

Former President Gen. Yakubu Gowon also commended Yar’adua’s patriotism and concern for the welfare of Nigerians. He recalled Yar’adua’s dedication to addressing challenges faced by rural communities, citing his genuine empathy and honesty.

Governor Hyacinth Alia echoed the sentiment, urging current leaders to confront challenges head-on for Nigeria’s progress. He emphasized the significance of collective belief and perseverance, drawing inspiration from Yar’adua’s legacy as a beacon of hope for a better Nigeria.

