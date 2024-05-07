Edo Police Arrest 2 Women, Others Who Stripped Lady Naked Over Alleged Phone Theft

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Edo State Police Command have arrested three female suspects for their involvement in the indecent assault and cyberstalking of Christabel Akhigbe.

The actions described by the State Police Commissioner, CP Funsho Adegboye, are deeply disturbing, as the suspects not only subjected the victim to physical violence but also violated her dignity by stripping her naked and filming the ordeal for public humiliation.

The fact that the suspects took the law into their own hands instead of seeking redress through legal channels is unacceptable. Vigilantism undermines the rule of law and can lead to further injustices and violence. It’s reassuring to see that the police swiftly responded to the complaint and arrested the suspects involved.

CP Adegboye’s warning against taking laws into one’s own hands is timely and underscores the importance of upholding due process and respecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of the circumstances. It’s essential for communities to trust in law enforcement agencies and work together to address grievances through lawful means.

The impending charges against the suspects signal accountability for their actions, and it’s hoped that they will face appropriate consequences for their behavior. This case serves as a reminder of the need for greater awareness and education on cyberbullying and vigilantism, as well as the importance of fostering a culture of respect and tolerance within society.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the suspects, Jennifer Eboigbe, expressed remorse for what they did to the victim.

“My daughter, Blessing, came to me and said that her phone was stolen, and after some days, we retrieved the phone from Christabel. The girl begged me that they shouldn’t beat her but despite my plea, they went ahead and stripped her naked. I am ashamed of what they did because I am a mother,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).

