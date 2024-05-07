Edo House of Assembly Speaker Suspends Three Lawmakers Amid Alleged Impeachment Plot”

”

During Monday’s plenary session, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, made the decision to suspend three lawmakers over accusations of a conspiracy to impeach him and other Principal Officers of the council.

The suspended legislators are Hon Donald Okugbe representing Akoko-Edo I, an ally of the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as well as Hon Bright Iyamu (Orihonmwon South) and Hon Adeh Isibor (Esan North East I), all members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbebaku alleged that these suspended members were influenced by external forces aiming to cause chaos and topple the house leadership. He further claimed that individuals brought native doctors into the assembly complex on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to perform rituals and deposit charms, exacerbating tensions within the assembly.

Amid a tumultuous session, the suspended lawmakers vehemently contested the Speaker’s authority to unilaterally suspend members without a vote. They demanded a democratic process, urging the Speaker to allow members to cast their votes on the matter.

