Political parties

“Bola Tinubu-Led Gov’t Denies Plans for Foreign Military Bases in Nigeria”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has refuted claims of ongoing discussions with foreign nations regarding the establishment of foreign military bases within the country.

Minister for Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, dismissed the reports as “falsehood” in a statement issued on Monday, urging Nigerians to disregard such rumors.

Naija247news had earlier suggested that eminent leaders and civil society organizations cautioned against allowing the United States and French governments to relocate military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. In an open letter addressed to Tinubu and the National Assembly leadership, signatories including Prof Abubakar Siddique Mohammed of the Centre for Democratic Development, Research and Training (CEDDERT), and Prof Kabiru Sulaiman Chafe, representing the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), expressed concerns over potential defense pacts that would allow troop redeployment.

The letter outlined alleged lobbying efforts by the American and French governments to secure such pacts, particularly in light of troops being expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Nigeria, due to its strategic location within the Gulf of Guinea, emerged as a key focus for potential base relocation.

The signatories highlighted potential economic and environmental impacts, cautioning against diverting resources from critical sectors like education and healthcare towards maintaining foreign military installations. They emphasized the need to prioritize national interests and internal security in any decision-making process regarding such pacts.

While speculation persists, the Nigerian government maintains its stance against the establishment of foreign military bases on its soil, emphasizing sovereignty and national interest above external pressures.

Edo House of Assembly Speaker Suspends Three Lawmakers Amid Alleged Impeachment Plot"
Nigeria's VP Shettima Absence Shifts Representation at US-Africa Business Summit
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

