Investigative News and Reports

Binance CEO Criticizes Nigeria’s Treatment of Executives Amid Cryptocurrency Crackdown

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

In a statement released on Tuesday, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Richard Teng, condemned Nigeria’s actions following the detention of two of its executives as part of a crypto crackdown. The executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, are facing separate trials on charges of tax evasion and money laundering, which Binance is actively contesting.

Teng expressed dismay over the detention of Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, stating that it sets a dangerous precedent for companies globally. According to Teng, Binance executives initially engaged in collaborative policy meetings with Nigerian authorities in January, only to have Gambaryan and Anjarwalla detained following a follow-up meeting on Feb. 26.

During the February meeting, Nigerian authorities deemed the issues involving Binance as matters of national security, demanding the exchange to delist the naira currency from its platform and provide detailed information on all Nigerian users. As a result, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were detained.

Teng emphasized that Gambaryan’s detention, lasting over two months, was unjustified. Binance halted all transactions and trading in naira in early March, hoping that the release of its colleagues would facilitate further dialogue with Nigerian authorities to resolve any concerns. However, Teng lamented that this did not occur.

He called for Gambaryan’s immediate release and affirmed Binance’s commitment to engage with Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to address any potential tax liabilities.

“Lagos PDP Reflects on Past Failures, Eyes Reconciliation for 2027 Electoral Bid”
WSJ Source: US, Tinubu Administration in-talks to build military drone bases in Nigeria, West African coastlines
