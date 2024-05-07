Apapa Customs Command generates N672.1bn in 4 months

L-R the New controller of Apapa Customs Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

May 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N672.1 billion between January and April this year.

The outgoing Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, said this during his handing over and retirement from service in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the command generated a record-breaking revenue of N182 billion in April alone, the highest monthly collection in the history of the service.

He attributed his success to the Almighty God, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi and the entire staff of Apapa command as well as the cooperation of the stakeholders.

“I will describe the eight-month tenure as Area Controller of Apapa Command as joyful and characterised by exciting moments culminating into tangible results for the benefit of the nation.

“We have set the ball rolling for the actualisation of our target and the officers I am leaving behind are focused on this. My optimism is not misplaced because we have all proven to be tested and trusted,’’ Jaiyeoba said.

He thanked the officers for relentlessly pursuing maximum collection of duty by preventing leakages, fighting against smuggling and ensuring that traders enjoyed hitch-free clearance under his leadership.

He solicited the support of all officers, sister government agencies and stakeholders for the incoming Area Controller, Babatunde Olomu.

“Let’s triple or possibly, quadruple the cooperation and support I got for him. His success is our common benefit.

“For over three decades, I have known him to be a team player and result-oriented officer,” Jaiyeoba said.

He commended the speedy operations of the scanner centre which had contributed meaningfully to revenue collection in the nation’s busiest port.

The Chairman, Bonded Terminal Association, Gerald Mbamalu, said Jaiyeoba demonstrated professionalism in the customs profession.

Welcoming the new comptroller, Mbamalu expressed optimism that Olomu would surpass the yearly revenue target of the command.

In his acceptance speech, Olomu pledged robust engagements with port stakeholders as his major goal as the new helmsman at the command.

Olomu spoke after receiving the handover notes, following the retirement of Jaiyeoba.

He said that Nigeria held a strategic position for trade in West and Central Africa and gave an assurance that Apapa Port would play a critical role in Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“We are reviving Nigeria’s readiness for improved trade with fellow African countries and the world at large.

“The management of the service is committed to evolving a more modern customs with Apapa Port being a nucleus to the implementation of many trade facilitation reforms championed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, MFR.

“I want to urge our officers to brace up for the changes that will feature as fallouts of customs modernisation, otherwise called e-customs, AEO, and many other groundbreaking World Customs Organisation (WCO) innovations like the recently-introduced advanced ruling policy.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...