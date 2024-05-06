”Stop Fooling Around & Act Your Age – Adekunle Gold Replies Samklef after he called out wife Simi

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has strongly berated music producer Samklef for his comments regarding his wife, Simi.

Samklef stirred controversy on Sunday when he took to social media to reminisce about his past interactions with Simi, including his role in her discovery along with other musicians.

He claimed that Simi alongside Ric Hassani are two ungrateful artistes he has worked with.

The music executive added that Simi even went further to set him up for dragging on social media, and will only forgive her if she publicly apologises.

Adekunle Gold swiftly intervened, delivering a sharp rebuke to Samklef for involving his wife in public discourse.

He emphasized that Simi had no obligation to apologise to Samklef and suggested that Samklef should take responsibility for his own actions.

Adekunle Gold further urged Samklef to exhibit maturity and refrain from calling out his wife ‘every 3 market days’.

He wrote, “When will it be your turn to receive sense from your 7th heaven? Because you are clearly lost in your own damn mind. Simi doesn’t owe you shit and it’s about time you stopped calling her name every 3 market days. If anything, you owe me! Stop fooling around and act your age!”(www.naija247news.com).

