Stock Market advances by 1.46% as Investors gain N811bn

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note, driven by gains in MTN Nigeria, NESTLE and other 39 stocks. The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 1.46% to settle at 99,587.25 points and N56.323 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.94 billion units of shares were traded in 35,807 deals, valued at N32.6 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 42 stocks gained against 36 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

FBNH led other gainers last week with 32.68% growth, closing at N27.00 from the previous close of N20.35.

Sterling Bank, UACN, Julius Berger and Flourmills of Nigeria grew their share prices by 27.75%, 24.60%, 23.76% and 20.66% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Sovereign Trust Insurance 16.67%, Jaiz Bank 16.34%, UBA 12.17%, UCAP 11.11% and THE INITIATES PLC 11.11% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

NASCON led other price decliners, shedding 17.03% of its share price to close at N43.60 from the previous close of N52.55.

University Press, NEIMETH, Berger Paints and Vitafoam shed 16.67%, 14.14%, 9.87% and 9.81% respectively.

Other price decliners include: MCNICHOLS (9.52%), Linkage Assurance (9.47%), WAPCO (8.75%), PEAPCAP (8.47%) and Prestige Assurance (8.75%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

