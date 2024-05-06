NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, haziness from Monday

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast sunny and hazy conditions on Monday over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states throughout forecast period, with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state.

“However, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba states.

“Cloud patches with sunshine intervals are expected over the North Central region, with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, and Kogi states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening period, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Niger states,” it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Inland states of the South and the Coast.

It anticipated chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Delta states later in the day.

According to him, sunny skies with few patches of cloud are anticipated over the northern region during the morning hours on Tuesday.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna, Taraba, Zamfara, and Kebbi states. The North Central region is expected to be cloudy with sunshine intervals.

“Also, with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted localised thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, and Nasarawa states later in the day.

It anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Inland of the South and the Coast, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states in the morning hours.

It forecast localised thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Lagos states.

The agency envisaged sunny atmosphere with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba and Kaduna states. Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening period, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Niger states. A cloudy atmosphere is expected over the southern region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region,” it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

The agency advised the airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)

