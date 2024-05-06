Menu
Nigeria

NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, seizes suitcases of ‘loud’ in MMIA, Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have smashed an international drug syndicate with operations spanning Nigeria, South Africa, and Thailand.

The agency’s two-week intelligence-led operations in Lagos, Abia, Anambra, and other states resulted in the arrest of multiple cartel members and the seizure of significant drug consignments.

The unraveling of the drug cartel began on April 20th when four large suitcases arrived at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos via an Airpeace airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Following extensive monitoring and investigation, the first suspect was apprehended on April 24th while attempting to collect two suitcases containing Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis owned by a Thailand-based member of the syndicate. The suitcases concealed a total of 17.6 kilograms of Loud and drug candies.

Subsequent operations led to the arrest of other members of the syndicate. These arrests also unveiled connections to individuals operating from South Africa, emphasizing the transnational nature of the drug trafficking network.

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 40-ft gas tanker along the Abuja-Abaji highway, discovering 511 jumbo sacks of cannabis sativa concealed in the gas tank compartment.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with this seizure. Additionally, arrests were made in Kaduna, Kano, Osun, and other states, with significant quantities of cannabis, codeine syrup, and other illicit substances seized.

The agency’s commitment to combating drug abuse was further demonstrated through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign, which included sensitization lectures for students and teachers across various states, as well as advocacy visits to community leaders and government officials.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended the agency’s personnel for their exceptional efforts and urged them to maintain the momentum in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.(www.naija247news.com).

GTCO Plc reports N509.3bn profit before tax in Q1 2024
IBEDC reviews band A tariff to N206.80/Kwh for customers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
