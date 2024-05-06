Menu
Kidnappers sleep off after abducting pastor’s wife, others in Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ondo State Police Command have arrested five suspected kidnappers who slept off after abducting a pastor’s wife and two other persons.

The suspects reportedly slept off after taking hard drugs.

The suspects include Garuba Mumuni, 27; Yusuf Tale, 21; Kabiru Muhammed, 16, Shaibu Umar and Adamu Mohammed, 22.

The police said the suspects were arrested by men of the Ofosu Division after the victims identified one of them.

According to the police, “A case of kidnapping was reported at Ofosu Division, that a pastor’s wife and a member were kidnapped in the church, while the third victim was kidnapped while picking snails on the farm.

“The victims, however, escaped from their assailants at different dates after they had taken hard drugs and slept off.

“Through intelligence, on May 1, 2024, five among the six kidnappers were arrested by men of Ofosu division and have been identified by the victims as part of the gang that abducted them.”

The commissioner of police in the state, Abayomi Oladipo, said the suspects would soon be charged to court.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
