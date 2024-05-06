Menu
IBEDC reviews band A tariff to N206.80/Kwh for customers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has begun the implementation of a downward review of tariff from N225/Kwh to N206.80/Kwh for band A customers in its coverage territory.

This review followed the directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to discuss downward tariffs for band A customers only.

The National Assembly, in response to protests by electricity consumers over tariff increase, had directed the commission to intervene.

The Lead of Media Relations, IBEDC, Mrs Busolami Tunwase, in Ota, Ogun, said that the new tariff was with effect from May 4.

“Customers using prepaid metres will be the first to experience the revised tariff – N206.80/Kwh whenever they vend this month of May.

“While for postpaid customers, the revised tariff will reflect in the electricity bills to be received at the end of May 2024,” she said.

Tunwase said that the tariffs for bands B, C, D and E remain unchanged.

She assured the customers that IBEDC remains unequivocally committed to ensuring quality and improved service across our franchise.

The IBEDC coverage territory includes Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Ekiti, Niger and Kogi.

Earlier, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company slashed the tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour from the N225/kWh approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The spokesperson for the IKEDC, Olufadeke Omo-Omorodion, disclosed this on Monday.

According to the notice, the downward tariff review for Band A customers would take effect on Monday, May 6, 2024.(www.naija247news.com). (NAN)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
