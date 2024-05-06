Menu
”How I killed my cousin, 4 others for rituals — Suspect

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dolapo Babalola, a 39-year-old man, who was arrested for killing his intimate friend and snatching his motorcycle at Okeigbo, in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo local government area of Ondo State has confessed to have killed five persons including his cousin.

The fruit seller narrated how he killed some of his victims whenever they recognized him by dragging their motorcycles with them with a stick and cutting parts of their bodies for rituals.

Babalola, who revealed this while speaking with journalists when he was paraded alongside his herbalists accomplices, and other 16 criminals at the state police headquarters in Akure said he had been in the trade since 2021, revealed that they carry out their operations within the town and neighbouring states.

The suspect said;

”I have killed five persons including my cousin and my friend, and snatched their motorcycles. I killed Opeyemi who is my friend, and sold the motorcycle to one man at Ibadan called Toheed. I do not sell human parts but I took part of one of my victims’ bodies to an herbalist in Ondo who promised to give me an Ifa Oracle.

“At the point where we snatched motorcycles, anyone who struggled with me in the process got hit on the head with a fat stone and a stick.

Parading the suspects, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladapo said other suspects in connection with the case of the robbery and murder of evangelist Opeyemi Oyelakin have been arrested.

“Sequel to the arrest of one Babalola Dolapo Daniel who led police detectives to a shallow grave at Okeigbo where the corpse of Opeyemi Oyelakin, a commercial motorcyclist was exhumed, other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect had killed four persons in various locations and stole their motorcycles. In April 2023, he killed a motorcyclist in Kabba, Kogi state and Ife along Ilesha road in Osun State, removed some part from the corpse for rituals.

“In June 2023, he killed another motorcyclist at Ondo town and dumped the corpse in a farm at Oboto bush along Bolorunduro road, Ondo town while in October 2023 the suspect and one Sikiru Mutiu aka S.K deceived his childhood friend by name Joel Olagoke to take them with his motorcycle to a location where he was killed, his body dismembered and handed to herbalists; Mujeeb Lawal and Shina Ojo (both in police custody), for rituals.

“The duo of Abiola Olatunji Toheeb and Ayegbajeje Michealwho are receivers of stolen items and one Oyediran Waheed Olaitan who helps in the production of fake documents to aid the selling of the stolen motorcycles have been arrested. Seven motorcycles have been retrieved from the receivers while one suspect is still at large,” he said

The Police Commissioner said the command has also arrested a suspected assassin who affirmed that he had killed over 500 people and was paid to kill the owner of a pure water factory

“On April 18, 2024, at about 7:pm, a case of threat to life and demanding money with menace was reported to the police. The complainant stated that she received a call from a strange number and the caller introduced himself as an assassin.

“He demanded that a certain amount be paid to an account or the complainant will be executed. Out of fear, the victim sent the sum of N110,000 to the account forwarded to her, and through Technical assistance one Adetokunbo Adesina was arrested. The suspect claimed he extorted the victim because she refused to employ him in her pure water factory.”

In another case of murder, the CP said; “On March 26, 2024, a case of murder was reported against one Abdullahi Fatai, aged 30 who was suspected to have killed his wife.

“The complainant stated that she left the deceased and her husband at home on March 26, 2024, for church early hours of the day and returned late on the same date, only for the husband to announce the death of his wife.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect and his wife Olayode Morenike (late) had always quarreled over the issue of going to check on her child in her former marriage, the suspects after killing the deceased took pictures of the body and locked the corpse in the house till late night before raising an alarm.

“Further Investigation revealed that the deceased was handicapped, and injuries suspected to have been caused by stabbing were found on her stomach and neck. A pair of scissors with blood stain suspected to have been used to perpetrate the act was recovered from the scene of the incident.”

Oladapo, however, appealed to the members of the public to always give needful information to security agencies that would aid them in nipping in the bud criminal intentions and plans.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

