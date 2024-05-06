Menu
FAAN to reduce physical security checks at airports

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has said it has concluded plans with the Office of the National Security Adviser to reduce the number of security checkpoints at the country’s airports.

This follows complaints by travellers who have bemoaned the delays caused by multiple physical security checks.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend, the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku said the agency and the office of the NSA have agreed to carry out short and long-term measures to address the issue.

Part of the measures will include the creation of a joint coordination room where all the agencies can perform the necessary checks by monitoring CCTV cameras.

Kuku noted that the issue of multiple security checkpoints was the first challenge she took up upon the assumption of office.

The FAAN MD added that she has had productive conversations with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to craft viable solutions to the issue.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
