Dangote Cement says it’s committed to Capacity Building for Ogun Host Communities

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Dangote Cement Plc., Ibese Plant has assured that it would continue to complement the efforts of the Ogun State Government in the development of its host communities through capacity building for the people, especially the youths.

The company said it’s committed to development for the prosperity of the people and host communities by placing a premium on the developmental needs of the communities and empowerment of their indigenes.

Speaking during a capacity development workshop for Host Community Representatives, General Manager, Human Asset Management/Admin, Mr. Aina Olugbenga said Dangote Cement remained committed to implementing value-adding empowerment programs to uplift the people and develop the host communities.

The workshop themed: “Team Building, Inclusivity and Stewardship, a panacea to effective Community Representatives” according to him, was to equip the Community reps with the right skills to offer quality representation for their people. He stated: this capacity building workshop is aimed at developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, and abilities of the communities through their representatives adapt and thrive in a fast-changing world.

Olugbenga noted that the workshop is part of the management’s strategy to improve relationships with the host communities and urged the participants to leverage the knowledge acquired from the workshop to improve service delivery to their people and the Cement plant.

According to him, Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant is committed to building the capacity of the people and institutions in the communities by identifying skill gaps and partnering to up their skills for economic prosperity. This, he stated, was in anticipation that other stakeholders will continue to play their part by partnering and supporting the Company to ensure peaceful co-existence and shared prosperity for all.

Said he: “Apart from reciprocating the good gesture of Dangote Cement by ensuring peace at all times and keeping an open and trusting mind towards the organization, we also desire from our community leaders and representatives who are present here, the ownership of all Social Investment programme, be it training or infrastructure because they are meant for the betterment of our people.”

Speaking on behalf of the Community Representatives, Hon. Dayo Ogunyinka thanked the Dangote Cement management for the workshop while assuring continued commitment to effective, efficient and selfless discharge of their roles and responsibilities to their various communities and the Plant.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
