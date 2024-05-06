AY, Seyi Law, Others Attend as Ali Baba and wife dedicate triplets

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Ali Baba, and his wife, Mary Akpobome, dedicated their newly born triplets in church.

Comedians such as AY Makun, Seyi Law, and MC Lively were in attendance at the child dedication ceremony.

Recall that the comedian announced the birth of his triplets, born two months earlier, on his Instagram account on Monday, April 1, 2024. However, many were sceptical and viewed the announcement as an April Fool’s Day prank.

The ceremony, held on Sunday in Lagos, gathered Ali Baba’s friends, family, and professional acquaintances.

The dedication commenced with a church service at the RCCG Christ The Lord Central Parish in Lekki.(www.naija247news.com).

