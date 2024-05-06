Menu
Lifestyle News

Abuja-based barber loses an ‘opportunity’ to cut Davido’s hair after ‘trolling’ the singer online

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Singer Davido has responded to an Abuja-based barber who trolled him on Instagram.

Davido had shared a photo of himself on his page and the barber took to the comment section to describe him as the number three singer in the country.

His comment did not go down well with Davido who in his response said he had intended to cut his hair with the barber but the barber’s comment has made him ‘’dull his generational blessings”.

The singer further disclosed that he has opened shops for the three barbers who cut his hair.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

