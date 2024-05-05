Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Zenith Bank’s Subsidiary Zenpay Partners with AfCFTA to Develop SMART Trade Portal

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Zenpay Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, has entered into an Agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to develop the SMARTAfCFTA Portal, aimed at facilitating trade within Africa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The agreement, signed by Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Chairman of Zenpay Limited, and His Excellency Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, marks a significant step following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Zenith Bank’s International Trade Seminar in 2023.

Dr. Onyeagwu expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to boost intra-African trade, which currently accounts for only 20% of total trade on the continent. He stressed the initiative’s goal of fostering economic integration and prosperity across Africa.

His Excellency Wamkele Mene commended Zenpay Limited’s commitment to developing SMARTAfCFTA, highlighting its importance in empowering SMEs and young entrepreneurs. He praised Zenith Bank’s Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his dedication to the project.

While discussing the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and SMARTAfCFTA, H.E. Mene clarified that while PAPSS serves as Africa’s payment highway, SMARTAfCFTA is not a payment platform but will complement PAPSS. He underscored the platforms’ interoperability and their shared goal of enhancing Africa’s trade ecosystem.

SMARTAfCFTA aims to provide essential information and tools to facilitate international trade, including trade indicators, market trends, custom tariffs, and trade agreements. The portal seeks to streamline trade processes and unlock opportunities for businesses across the African continent.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27
Next article
IPOB Warns Ohanaeze Ndigbo Against Apologizing for 1966 Coup
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

“Poverty Fuels Banditry In Northern Nigeria: Katsina State Governor Reveals Bandits’ Recruitment Tactics”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State highlighted in an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Lifestyle News 0
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Election Views 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading