Zenith Bank’s Subsidiary Zenpay Partners with AfCFTA to Develop SMART Trade Portal

Zenpay Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, has entered into an Agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to develop the SMARTAfCFTA Portal, aimed at facilitating trade within Africa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The agreement, signed by Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Chairman of Zenpay Limited, and His Excellency Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, marks a significant step following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Zenith Bank’s International Trade Seminar in 2023.

Dr. Onyeagwu expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to boost intra-African trade, which currently accounts for only 20% of total trade on the continent. He stressed the initiative’s goal of fostering economic integration and prosperity across Africa.

His Excellency Wamkele Mene commended Zenpay Limited’s commitment to developing SMARTAfCFTA, highlighting its importance in empowering SMEs and young entrepreneurs. He praised Zenith Bank’s Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his dedication to the project.

While discussing the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and SMARTAfCFTA, H.E. Mene clarified that while PAPSS serves as Africa’s payment highway, SMARTAfCFTA is not a payment platform but will complement PAPSS. He underscored the platforms’ interoperability and their shared goal of enhancing Africa’s trade ecosystem.

SMARTAfCFTA aims to provide essential information and tools to facilitate international trade, including trade indicators, market trends, custom tariffs, and trade agreements. The portal seeks to streamline trade processes and unlock opportunities for businesses across the African continent.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...