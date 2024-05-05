Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

“Yoruba Union Condemns Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Displacement of Yoruba Residents from Lagos State”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Yoruba Union, also known as Ìgbìnmó Májékóbájé Ilé-Yorúbá, has accused Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of forcibly displacing hundreds of Yoruba residents from the state. Describing this as a violation of Yoruba rights and indigenous dignity, the organization urged Sanwo-Olu to promptly bring back the affected individuals to Lagos State and provide them with essential support.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, the Yoruba Union emphasized its firm stance against any form of discrimination within its region and criticized the use of state power to drive Yoruba people from their land. Additionally, the group expressed concern over the safety of the displaced individuals, highlighting the risks they face in their current situation, including the threat of kidnappings.

Urging solidarity among Yoruba people, both locally and internationally, the organization called for immediate intervention to address the plight of those affected and prevent further displacement.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Denies Alleged Apology Plans Over January 1966 Coup”
Next article
Northern Leaders Warns Tinubu Administration On Plans to Host U.S and French Military Bases in Nigeria
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

“Poverty Fuels Banditry In Northern Nigeria: Katsina State Governor Reveals Bandits’ Recruitment Tactics”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State highlighted in an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Lifestyle News 0
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Election Views 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading