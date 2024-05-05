“Yoruba Union Condemns Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Displacement of Yoruba Residents from Lagos State”

The Yoruba Union, also known as Ìgbìnmó Májékóbájé Ilé-Yorúbá, has accused Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of forcibly displacing hundreds of Yoruba residents from the state. Describing this as a violation of Yoruba rights and indigenous dignity, the organization urged Sanwo-Olu to promptly bring back the affected individuals to Lagos State and provide them with essential support.

In a statement, the Yoruba Union emphasized its firm stance against any form of discrimination within its region and criticized the use of state power to drive Yoruba people from their land. Additionally, the group expressed concern over the safety of the displaced individuals, highlighting the risks they face in their current situation, including the threat of kidnappings.

Urging solidarity among Yoruba people, both locally and internationally, the organization called for immediate intervention to address the plight of those affected and prevent further displacement.

