US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns

Amidst bipartisan pushback, Congress approved the Antisemitism Awareness Act, prompting MAGA conservatives to express fury over fears it could criminalize sections of the Bible.

The bill, passed on Wednesday, mandates the Department of Education to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism for enforcing anti-discrimination laws. Critics argue the bill encroaches on free speech and broadens the definition of antisemitism to include criticisms of the State of Israel.

While some conservatives worry about biblical implications, the bill’s language does not outlaw the Bible but seeks to incorporate antisemitism definitions in educational discrimination investigations.

