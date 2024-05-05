Menu
Search
Subscribe
Gospel News

US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

By: Naija247news

Date:

Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst bipartisan pushback, Congress approved the Antisemitism Awareness Act, prompting MAGA conservatives to express fury over fears it could criminalize sections of the Bible.

The bill, passed on Wednesday, mandates the Department of Education to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism for enforcing anti-discrimination laws. Critics argue the bill encroaches on free speech and broadens the definition of antisemitism to include criticisms of the State of Israel.

While some conservatives worry about biblical implications, the bill’s language does not outlaw the Bible but seeks to incorporate antisemitism definitions in educational discrimination investigations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal
Next article
Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal

Naija247news Naija247news -
The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Nigerians are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life., Sultan tells Tinubu

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
 Sultan of Sokoto Urges Unity and Prayer Amidst National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Sermons & Preaching 0
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Church News 0
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal

Political parties 0
The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading