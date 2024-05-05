Menu
North East

“Poverty Fuels Banditry In Northern Nigeria: Katsina State Governor Reveals Bandits’ Recruitment Tactics”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State highlighted in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today that bandits are luring young individuals into criminal activities for as little as N500.

Governor Radda emphasized that poverty is a significant factor driving the surge in banditry across the country. He dispelled the notion that political motives solely fuel banditry, stressing that economic deprivation plays a pivotal role.

He expressed concern over the commercialization of banditry, noting its transformation into a lucrative business venture involving criminals, government officials, and security personnel.

Despite calls for negotiations with bandits, Governor Radda asserted his government’s stance against negotiating from a position of weakness. He highlighted the complexities involved in negotiating with various bandit camps and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of insecurity.

