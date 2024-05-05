“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Denies Alleged Apology Plans Over January 1966 Coup”

Amidst growing outrage over a viral audio suggesting an apology from Ndigbo regarding the 1966 coup, Ohanaeze Ndigbo refuted any such claims, labeling the audio as deceitful and malicious. The organization clarified that the Igbo community wasn’t responsible for the coup and, therefore, had no reason to apologize.

Speaking in Owerri, Imo State, President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that Igbo governors were advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, who faces trial for secession and treason.

Meanwhile, Igbo-Biafra Nationalists denounced any potential plan to extend apologies to the Fulani community over the coup-related issues. Uche Mefor, the Convener of the group, firmly rejected such proposals, emphasizing that any suggestion of apologizing to the perpetrators of past atrocities against the Igbo community was unacceptable and represented a betrayal of their history.

These developments come amidst ongoing debates and controversies surrounding historical events in Nigeria and their implications on present-day dynamics.

