Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

Northern Leaders Warns Tinubu Administration On Plans to Host U.S and French Military Bases in Nigeria

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly (NASS), several Northern leaders have expressed concerns over the proposed relocation of American and French military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. Signed by prominent figures including Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Kabiru Sulaiman Chafe, Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, Jibrin Ibrahim, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, and Y. Z. Ya’u, the letter highlights potential risks to Nigeria’s defense and internal security if such an agreement were to proceed.

The leaders noted that France and the United States have been lobbying Nigeria, among other Gulf of Guinea countries, to sign new defense pacts. These pacts would enable the redeployment of troops expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, with Nigeria being strategically located. However, they cautioned that such agreements could compromise Nigeria’s sovereignty and internal security.

They referenced recent developments, including the expulsion of French and American troops from Niger and the suspension of a military agreement between Niger and the United States. These events underscored the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the potential consequences of hosting foreign military bases.

The letter also highlighted historical precedents, such as Nigeria’s rejection of foreign military alliances dating back to the 1960s. It emphasized the importance of prioritizing Nigeria’s long-term peace and security over short-term strategic interests, urging leaders to consider the broader implications of hosting foreign bases.

In conclusion, the leaders urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to uphold Nigeria’s sovereignty and independence by rejecting the relocation of foreign military bases. They emphasized the need for cautious diplomacy and strategic independence to ensure Nigeria’s stability and prosperity in the future.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Yoruba Union Condemns Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Displacement of Yoruba Residents from Lagos State”
Next article
“Governor Fubara Shifts Focus to Governance, Weakens F.C.T Minister Wike’s Hold in Rivers State”
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

“Poverty Fuels Banditry In Northern Nigeria: Katsina State Governor Reveals Bandits’ Recruitment Tactics”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State highlighted in an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

Nigeria Professional Football League 0
English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with...

‘How is this okay?’ Yemi Alade kicks against house demolition in Lagos

Lifestyle News 0
Popular singer Yemi Alade has spoken out against the...

“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

Election Views 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading