Northern Leaders Warns Tinubu Administration On Plans to Host U.S and French Military Bases in Nigeria

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly (NASS), several Northern leaders have expressed concerns over the proposed relocation of American and French military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. Signed by prominent figures including Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Kabiru Sulaiman Chafe, Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, Jibrin Ibrahim, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, and Y. Z. Ya’u, the letter highlights potential risks to Nigeria’s defense and internal security if such an agreement were to proceed.

The leaders noted that France and the United States have been lobbying Nigeria, among other Gulf of Guinea countries, to sign new defense pacts. These pacts would enable the redeployment of troops expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, with Nigeria being strategically located. However, they cautioned that such agreements could compromise Nigeria’s sovereignty and internal security.

They referenced recent developments, including the expulsion of French and American troops from Niger and the suspension of a military agreement between Niger and the United States. These events underscored the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the potential consequences of hosting foreign military bases.

The letter also highlighted historical precedents, such as Nigeria’s rejection of foreign military alliances dating back to the 1960s. It emphasized the importance of prioritizing Nigeria’s long-term peace and security over short-term strategic interests, urging leaders to consider the broader implications of hosting foreign bases.

In conclusion, the leaders urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to uphold Nigeria’s sovereignty and independence by rejecting the relocation of foreign military bases. They emphasized the need for cautious diplomacy and strategic independence to ensure Nigeria’s stability and prosperity in the future.

