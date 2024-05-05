“NNPP’s Galadima Speaks on Internal Turmoil, Alleged Kwankwaso Suspension, and Buhari’s Presidency”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent interview on Channels Television, Alhaji Buba Galadima, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), addressed several pressing issues within the party, shedding light on the internal crisis, the purported suspension of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his critique of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

Regarding the state of the NNPP amidst the emergence of a new national chairman, Galadima expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections. He highlighted Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State as a standout figure within the party, praising his commitment to fulfilling electoral promises.

Galadima clarified that the resignation of former National Chairman Prof Ahmed Alkali paved the way for reorganizing the party, leading to the appointment of an acting chairman, Abba Kawu Ali. He emphasized the party’s adherence to democratic processes and dismissed allegations of Senator Kwankwaso’s suspension, labeling such actions as unauthorized and legally baseless.

Refuting claims of instability within the NNPP, Galadima asserted the party’s resilience and readiness for the political arena, despite challenges such as legal battles and factionalism. He underscored the party’s commitment to ethical governance and its proactive approach to addressing internal disputes.

Addressing criticisms of his party-hopping tendencies, Galadima traced his political journey back to the 1987 Constituent Assembly, emphasizing his consistent pursuit of national interests. He defended his involvement in various political platforms, citing ideological alignments and strategic alliances as driving factors.

Galadima’s candid assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape included scathing remarks about Buhari’s presidency, attributing its shortcomings to betrayal of trust and mismanagement. He accused Buhari of abandoning core supporters and prioritizing personal interests over national welfare.

In contrast, Galadima lauded NNPP’s commitment to transparency and policy-driven governance, positioning the party as a viable alternative to mainstream politics. He urged Nigerians to scrutinize political leaders based on their track record and adherence to democratic values, rather than relying on empty promises.

As the NNPP navigates internal challenges and prepares for future electoral battles, Galadima’s forthright commentary underscores the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape and the imperative of principled leadership.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...