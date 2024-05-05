Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“NNPP’s Galadima Speaks on Internal Turmoil, Alleged Kwankwaso Suspension, and Buhari’s Presidency”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent interview on Channels Television, Alhaji Buba Galadima, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), addressed several pressing issues within the party, shedding light on the internal crisis, the purported suspension of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and his critique of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

Regarding the state of the NNPP amidst the emergence of a new national chairman, Galadima expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2027 elections. He highlighted Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State as a standout figure within the party, praising his commitment to fulfilling electoral promises.

Galadima clarified that the resignation of former National Chairman Prof Ahmed Alkali paved the way for reorganizing the party, leading to the appointment of an acting chairman, Abba Kawu Ali. He emphasized the party’s adherence to democratic processes and dismissed allegations of Senator Kwankwaso’s suspension, labeling such actions as unauthorized and legally baseless.

Refuting claims of instability within the NNPP, Galadima asserted the party’s resilience and readiness for the political arena, despite challenges such as legal battles and factionalism. He underscored the party’s commitment to ethical governance and its proactive approach to addressing internal disputes.

Addressing criticisms of his party-hopping tendencies, Galadima traced his political journey back to the 1987 Constituent Assembly, emphasizing his consistent pursuit of national interests. He defended his involvement in various political platforms, citing ideological alignments and strategic alliances as driving factors.

Galadima’s candid assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape included scathing remarks about Buhari’s presidency, attributing its shortcomings to betrayal of trust and mismanagement. He accused Buhari of abandoning core supporters and prioritizing personal interests over national welfare.

In contrast, Galadima lauded NNPP’s commitment to transparency and policy-driven governance, positioning the party as a viable alternative to mainstream politics. He urged Nigerians to scrutinize political leaders based on their track record and adherence to democratic values, rather than relying on empty promises.

As the NNPP navigates internal challenges and prepares for future electoral battles, Galadima’s forthright commentary underscores the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape and the imperative of principled leadership.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Lagos Police Deny Involvement in Alleged Forced Migration of Residents to Osun State”
Next article
Nigerians are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life., Sultan tells Tinubu
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

Naija247news Naija247news -
Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns Amidst...

APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal

Naija247news Naija247news -
The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Sermons & Preaching 0
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Church News 0
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

Gospel News 0
Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns Amidst...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading