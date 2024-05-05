Nigerians are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life., Sultan tells Tinubu

Sultan of Sokoto Urges Unity and Prayer Amidst National Challenges**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant address at the fifth anniversary celebration of the 17th Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage-Mohammed (retd), Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), emphasized the importance of national unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Speaking from his position as the National Chairman of traditional rulers, Sultan Abubakar conveyed a message of hope and determination to President Bola Tinubu, stressing the urgency for tangible improvements that would uplift the aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

Rejecting the notion of secession as a remedy to the nation’s security challenges, Sultan Abubakar underscored the need for Nigerians to prioritize the preservation of the country’s unity, emphasizing that every nation faces its share of difficulties.

Furthermore, he called upon citizens to offer fervent prayers for the success of the nation’s leaders while urging swift action from officials at all levels to address pressing economic and security concerns.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the gathering, Sultan Abubakar hailed the unified presence of traditional rulers from across the country, showcasing solidarity and cohesion in the face of shared national trials.

Echoing this sentiment, Shehu of Borno, Ibn Umar-Garbai, emphasized the vital role of citizen cooperation in combating insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities, urging Nigerians to provide credible information to security agencies.

Among the distinguished attendees at the event were former governors Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, alongside a notable array of traditional leaders including the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu of Borno, Oni of Ife, Aku Uka of Ukari, Emir of Kano, Sarkin Bauchi, Emir of Zauzau, Edu Nupe, Lamidu of Adamawa, and Emir of Biu.