“Lagos Police Deny Involvement in Alleged Forced Migration of Residents to Osun State”

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, has vehemently denied any knowledge or involvement in an incident where residents were allegedly forcibly relocated to Osun State. The denial comes in response to an exclusive report , which claimed that the police, in collaboration with the Lagos State Task Force, transported hundreds of residents, including young people, from the streets of Lagos to Osun State.

According to SaharaReporters, one of the affected youths recounted being taken away by Nigerian policemen from his workplace on Friday afternoon. He described how law enforcement agents rounded up young people from various parts of Lagos, including Ajah, TBS, and the Island areas, before gathering them at an uncompleted building near the Makoko police station. From there, they were allegedly transported to a forest in Ilesha town, Osun State, in five luxurious buses accompanied by policemen.

Responding to these allegations, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, issued a press statement refuting any involvement in the operation. The statement clarified that the command conducts raids on black spots as part of its crime prevention and detection mandate, but it does not engage in forced migration or relocation of residents.

Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, assured the residents of Lagos State of the command’s commitment to prioritizing their safety and security. He emphasized that any actions taken by the police are in line with the law and aimed at maintaining peace and order in the state.

