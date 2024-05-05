Menu
South East

IPOB Warns Ohanaeze Ndigbo Against Apologizing for 1966 Coup

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern warning to pan-Igbo organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo against apologizing for the 1966 military coup on behalf of the Igbo people.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB threatened to treat anyone identifying as an Ohanaeze Ndigbo member, both domestically and internationally, as a criminal and traitor if the organization goes ahead with the proposed apology to northern Nigeria for the coup.

The group specifically cautioned Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, against visiting Sokoto to tender an apology to the Fulani people for the coup, often referred to as the ‘Igbo coup’ in some quarters.

According to IPOB, the planned apology by Ohaneze Ndigbo is considered an act of aggression rather than victimhood, and it accused the organization of crossing a red line.

The statement emphasized that the 1966 coup, which involved young military officers from various ethnic groups in Nigeria, should not be solely attributed to the Igbo people. IPOB questioned why subsequent military coups led by Northern officers were not labeled as Hausa or Fulani coups.

Furthermore, IPOB stated that any individual associating themselves with Ohanaeze Ndigbo would be treated as a criminal and traitor, signaling a decisive break between the group and the organization.

However, responding to IPOB’s allegations, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu clarified that Ohanaeze Ndigbo never intended to apologize for the 1966 coup. He asserted that the coup was purely a military affair and did not involve the Igbo people.

Iwuanyanwu emphasized that the coup was not a matter for apology from the Igbo community, as they were also victims of the violence that ensued. He categorically denied any involvement of the Igbo people in orchestrating the coup and stressed that it was solely a military affair.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader reiterated that there was no basis for an apology, as the coup was not instigated by the Igbo community. He affirmed that the organization’s focus was on promoting peace and reconciliation, rather than issuing apologies for events beyond their control.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

