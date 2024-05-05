IPOB Warns Ohanaeze Ndigbo Against Apologizing for 1966 Coup

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern warning to pan-Igbo organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo against apologizing for the 1966 military coup on behalf of the Igbo people.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB threatened to treat anyone identifying as an Ohanaeze Ndigbo member, both domestically and internationally, as a criminal and traitor if the organization goes ahead with the proposed apology to northern Nigeria for the coup.

The group specifically cautioned Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, against visiting Sokoto to tender an apology to the Fulani people for the coup, often referred to as the ‘Igbo coup’ in some quarters.

According to IPOB, the planned apology by Ohaneze Ndigbo is considered an act of aggression rather than victimhood, and it accused the organization of crossing a red line.

The statement emphasized that the 1966 coup, which involved young military officers from various ethnic groups in Nigeria, should not be solely attributed to the Igbo people. IPOB questioned why subsequent military coups led by Northern officers were not labeled as Hausa or Fulani coups.

Furthermore, IPOB stated that any individual associating themselves with Ohanaeze Ndigbo would be treated as a criminal and traitor, signaling a decisive break between the group and the organization.

However, responding to IPOB’s allegations, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu clarified that Ohanaeze Ndigbo never intended to apologize for the 1966 coup. He asserted that the coup was purely a military affair and did not involve the Igbo people.

Iwuanyanwu emphasized that the coup was not a matter for apology from the Igbo community, as they were also victims of the violence that ensued. He categorically denied any involvement of the Igbo people in orchestrating the coup and stressed that it was solely a military affair.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader reiterated that there was no basis for an apology, as the coup was not instigated by the Igbo community. He affirmed that the organization’s focus was on promoting peace and reconciliation, rather than issuing apologies for events beyond their control.

