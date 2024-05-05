“Governor Fubara Shifts Focus to Governance, Weakens F.C.T Minister Wike’s Hold in Rivers State”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the midst of the political turbulence engulfing Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has emerged resilient, describing the turmoil as a catalyst for focused governance rather than a hindrance. Hosting the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Fubara elucidated how the ongoing crisis has fortified his resolve to deliver unwavering leadership to the people of the state.

Drawing an analogy from the movie “Devil’s Advocate,” Fubara likened the pressure of the crisis to a refining force, channeling his administration’s efforts towards impactful governance. He emphasized that governance is fundamentally about serving the people and addressing their needs, rather than political maneuvering or personal gain.

Highlighting recent achievements, such as the empowerment of over 3,000 Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises through a N4 billion loan scheme in collaboration with the Bank of Industry, Fubara underscored his administration’s commitment to enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Rivers State.

Addressing concerns about the state’s image amidst negative portrayals on social media, Fubara urged his guests to witness firsthand the peaceful environment prevailing in Rivers State. He emphasized the importance of leadership through respect and transparency, fostering an atmosphere of progress and development.

While acknowledging the role of petitions in seeking redress, Fubara urged thoroughness and fairness in the committee’s investigations, cautioning against bias and insincerity in some complaints.

As Governor Fubara navigates the political storm, his unwavering dedication to governance and service remains steadfast, steering Rivers State towards a brighter future despite the challenges.

