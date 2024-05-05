Menu
“EFCC Dismisses Viral List of Former Governors Under Investigation for Corruption”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked the authenticity of a widely circulated list purportedly naming 58 former governors under investigation for corruption.

Reports had claimed that these ex-governors were accused of embezzling a staggering N2.187 trillion over a span of 25 years. However, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, denounced these reports as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Oyewale clarified that the EFCC had neither released such a list nor engaged in discussions with any media outlet regarding the investigation of former governors.

The agency urged the public to disregard the fabricated report and cautioned media practitioners to verify information directly with the EFCC to avoid disseminating false and inaccurate information.

The EFCC’s statement comes amidst ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public funds involving several former governors. One notable case involves former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who faces charges including money laundering and breach of trust amounting to N80.2 billion. Allegations include the withdrawal of $720,000 from state accounts for advance payment of his child’s school fees, shortly before leaving office in January 2024.

