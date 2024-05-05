Menu
Nigeria Professional Football League

“Chelsea in Talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen £77m Transfer Amidst PSG Competition”

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

English Premier League giants Chelsea have entered negotiations with Napoli as they aim to secure the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports from Di Marzio suggest that Chelsea is prepared to make a substantial financial offer to bring Osimhen to Stamford Bridge for the upcoming season.

The proposed deal being discussed between the two clubs is rumored to be valued between €80-90 million.

In addition to the financial offer, Chelsea is considering including Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Roma, as part of the transfer package, along with a promising young player.

However, Chelsea faces tough competition from French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the pursuit of Osimhen. PSG is reportedly ready to activate Osimhen’s release clause of €120 million and offer him a lucrative four-year contract worth €13 million per season.

Despite Chelsea’s determined efforts to secure Osimhen, the club’s financial constraints and the need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Regulations (PSR) may present significant obstacles.

These regulatory limitations could potentially force Chelsea to reconsider their involvement in the race for the highly coveted striker.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com

