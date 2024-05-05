APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has accused the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of fuelling the purported call for the removal of the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Basiru said the call for the removal is a ‘mere circus’ orchestrated by Kwankwaso and his ‘dying’ party, NNPP. Speaking with journalists at the APC secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State, during the Osun Central senatorial meeting, Basiru recalled that the court had vacated the interim injunction earlier made by the Kano State High Court and the chairman remains in office as held by a federal high court.

Even the so-called spokesperson has a banner contesting for the position of councillor. So, as far as I’m concerned, it is a circus put forward by Kwankwaso and the dying drama of a drowning politician,” Basiru said.

On the purported crisis in Ondo State, Basiru said the governorship candidate has emerged and only three petitioners have shown up before the appeal committee to adopt their petition, and the evidence they presented for the allegations was held not to be sustainable. On the increment of wage announced by President Bola Tinubu, Basiru said the wage increment is well thought out, sustainable, and a welcome development that would cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“State governments have a responsibility to ensure that they are alive to their responsibility to pay their workers and ensuring that the act sustained economic and wage bill,” Basiru said.

