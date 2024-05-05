Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

APC Accuses Kwankwaso of Orchestrating Call for Ganduje’s Removal

By: Naija247news

Date:

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has accused the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of fuelling the purported call for the removal of the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Basiru said the call for the removal is a ‘mere circus’ orchestrated by Kwankwaso and his ‘dying’ party, NNPP. Speaking with journalists at the APC secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State, during the Osun Central senatorial meeting, Basiru recalled that the court had vacated the interim injunction earlier made by the Kano State High Court and the chairman remains in office as held by a federal high court.

Related News Insecurity: State police divides Northern, Southern groups APC’s victory in 2023 presidential election unjustified–PDP Another PDP lawmaker defects to APC in Ebonyi He said: “I’m also aware that the authentic exco of the party in that ward had petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the act of criminality of those that forged and purported to be members and officials of the party.

Even the so-called spokesperson has a banner contesting for the position of councillor. So, as far as I’m concerned, it is a circus put forward by Kwankwaso and the dying drama of a drowning politician,” Basiru said.

On the purported crisis in Ondo State, Basiru said the governorship candidate has emerged and only three petitioners have shown up before the appeal committee to adopt their petition, and the evidence they presented for the allegations was held not to be sustainable. On the increment of wage announced by President Bola Tinubu, Basiru said the wage increment is well thought out, sustainable, and a welcome development that would cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“State governments have a responsibility to ensure that they are alive to their responsibility to pay their workers and ensuring that the act sustained economic and wage bill,” Basiru said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerians are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life., Sultan tells Tinubu
Next article
US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

Naija247news Naija247news -
Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns Amidst...

Nigerians are in a hurry to see positive changes that will renew their hopes for a better life., Sultan tells Tinubu

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
 Sultan of Sokoto Urges Unity and Prayer Amidst National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Is the New Testament Bible Antisemitic? A Closer Look at Matthew 27

Sermons & Preaching 0
  Recent discussions surrounding the alleged antisemitic nature of the...

Philosopher Foresees A.I. Crafting a New Bible, Sparking Concerns Among Christians”

Church News 0
  As concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (A.I.) grow, Yuval Noah...

US Congress Passes Bill That Will Censor The New Testanment Content As Antisemitic

Gospel News 0
Conservatives React to Antisemitism Awareness Act Amid Bible Concerns Amidst...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading