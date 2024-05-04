Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

“Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo’s Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The assertion by Ohaneze Ndigbo and its President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, suggesting that Ikwerre is part of the Igbo ethnic group has sparked strong opposition from the Ikwerre socio-cultural group, the Iwhnurohna Progressive Organisation (IPO).

Led by Dr. Okahchukwu Dibia, IPO members expressed their indignation, describing Iwuanyanwu’s claim as offensive, insulting, and unfounded. They emphasized the distinctiveness of the Ikwerre people, highlighting their recognition as a separate ethnic nation by both Nigerian and international bodies.

Dibia clarified that while Ikwerre shares some similarities with the Igbo, including language, their history and innate qualities set them apart. He emphasized that physical features and cultural practices should not overshadow verifiable historical facts and intrinsic characteristics in determining ethnic identity.

Furthermore, Dibia refuted claims of Ikwerre’s inclusion in Igbo territory, citing historical documentation and boundaries delineation. He urged Ohaneze Ndigbo to respect the distinctiveness of the Ikwerre people and foster good neighborliness instead of pursuing forced unification for political gain.

In conclusion, Dibia emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding among ethnic groups, urging Ohaneze Ndigbo to refrain from statements that provoke discord and promote disaffection between Ikwerre and Igbo communities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”
Next article
“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Actress Shan George Crisis Out After Losing N3.6m to Bank Fraud

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigerian Actress Shan George Scammed of N3.6 Million, Pleads...

Go Back To Your States of Origin, Lagos State Govt Tell Residents of Demolished Shanty Houses

Naija247news Naija247news -
Headline: Allegations of Tribal Bias: Nigerian Police Allegedly Exile...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Political parties 0
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Investigative News and Reports 0
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Actress Shan George Crisis Out After Losing N3.6m to Bank Fraud

Investigative News and Reports 0
Nigerian Actress Shan George Scammed of N3.6 Million, Pleads...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading