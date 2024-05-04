We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

“Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo’s Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation”

The assertion by Ohaneze Ndigbo and its President, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, suggesting that Ikwerre is part of the Igbo ethnic group has sparked strong opposition from the Ikwerre socio-cultural group, the Iwhnurohna Progressive Organisation (IPO).

Led by Dr. Okahchukwu Dibia, IPO members expressed their indignation, describing Iwuanyanwu’s claim as offensive, insulting, and unfounded. They emphasized the distinctiveness of the Ikwerre people, highlighting their recognition as a separate ethnic nation by both Nigerian and international bodies.

Dibia clarified that while Ikwerre shares some similarities with the Igbo, including language, their history and innate qualities set them apart. He emphasized that physical features and cultural practices should not overshadow verifiable historical facts and intrinsic characteristics in determining ethnic identity.

Furthermore, Dibia refuted claims of Ikwerre’s inclusion in Igbo territory, citing historical documentation and boundaries delineation. He urged Ohaneze Ndigbo to respect the distinctiveness of the Ikwerre people and foster good neighborliness instead of pursuing forced unification for political gain.

In conclusion, Dibia emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding among ethnic groups, urging Ohaneze Ndigbo to refrain from statements that provoke discord and promote disaffection between Ikwerre and Igbo communities.

