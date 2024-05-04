Shan George in pain as scammer clears her account

May 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood legend, Shan George cries out for assistance as a scammer wipes her bank account clean, steals over N3.6 million from her.

The actress shared the details of the account where the money was transferred to, owned by a certain Cecilia.

However, she did not reveal the exact circumstances under which the money was stolen.

Shan George states that the money that was stolen is all that she currently possesses and she has no food at home.

She urged the bank and other involved parties to assist her with a solution as she is currently in penury.(www.naija247news.com).

