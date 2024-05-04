Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“Nollywood police” – Yvonne Jegede, Sam Olatunji slam Angela Okorie for beefing Mercy Johnson

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Filmmaker, Sam Olatunji and Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede strongly criticize Angela Okorie for her accusations against her colleague, Mercy Johnson, and her late mother.

Angela had alleged that it was time for Mercy Johnson to face consequences, accusing her mother of practising witchcraft.

She claimed that the actress’s late mother had a habit of manipulating people’s destinies, and now that she’s deceased, Angela Okorie questioned the fate of those affected by such actions.

In response, Sam Olatunji questioned how the actress reached her allegations while urging her followers to check her mental well-being.

He suggested that she might be experiencing a mental breakdown despite people perceiving her as behaving harshly.

Sam pointed out Angela’s tendency to call out others while portraying herself as flawless, advising her to introspect and reassess her mental health.

In his words;

“How do you come to the conclusion that somebody’s mother is a witch if you aren’t in a witch yourself? Better check on your favs; some of them are having mental breakdowns, and we think they are being ‘bitches’.

You called everyone out, but you are the one with the most perfect character…my sis, go check yourself in and re-evaluate your mental state…you are already a ‘goner’!”

Yvonne Jegede agreed with him while emphasizing how Angela sees herself as a Nollywood police officer for other actors.

“Abi o. They are Nollywood police,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lagos generates N433,408BN revenue in Q1 2024
Next article
Go Back To Your States of Origin, Lagos State Govt Tell Residents of Demolished Shanty Houses
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
"Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo's Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation" The...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Actress Shan George Crisis Out After Losing N3.6m to Bank Fraud

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigerian Actress Shan George Scammed of N3.6 Million, Pleads...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Political parties 0
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

South East 0
"Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo's Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation" The...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Investigative News and Reports 0
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading