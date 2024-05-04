“Nigerians Seek Clarity: President’s Health Status As Tinubu’s Whereabouts Remain Unaddressed by Presidency”

Tinubu’s Medical Trip to Paris Sparks Speculation Amidst Presidential Silence

Nigeria’s presidency has remained conspicuously silent following reports of former Governor Tinubu’s unannounced journey to Paris, France, reportedly for medical reasons, heightening concerns about the President’s undisclosed health status.

SaharaReporters exclusively disclosed Tinubu’s sudden trip to Paris, confirming from multiple sources the purpose behind the visit as medical treatment.

A detailed investigation by SaharaReporters unveiled the utilization of a Nigerian presidential aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550), to transport Tinubu to Paris Airport-Le Bourget, France, from London, where he had arrived following his participation in the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the official statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, which mentioned Tinubu’s attendance at the WEF meeting and subsequent visits to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, it notably omitted any mention of his plans to travel to the UK and France post-summit.

The silence from the Presidency regarding Tinubu’s whereabouts post-WEF summit has fueled widespread speculation and raised questions about the transparency of the administration.

Efforts to obtain clarification from Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, proved futile, as he neither responded to calls nor messages from SaharaReporters.

As Nigerians take to social media to express their concerns and demand accountability, the absence of Tinubu, particularly during key events such as Workers’ Day and Federal Executive Council meetings, has further fueled apprehension.

The public outcry underscores a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of transparency and accountability within the government, particularly concerning matters of public interest and leadership.

Moreover, Tinubu’s history of medical trips abroad, coupled with the recurrent secrecy surrounding such visits, has intensified public scrutiny and fueled debates over the country’s healthcare infrastructure and the reliance of political elites on foreign medical facilities.

Prior to the 2023 general elections, Tinubu’s health had been a subject of significant public concern, with reports of extended hospitalizations and surgical procedures conducted abroad, raising questions about his fitness for political office.