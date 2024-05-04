Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Professional Football League

New Super Eagles Coach Finidi George Opts for Fresh Start, Shuns Former Teammates Amokachi and Amuneke

By: The Editor

Date:

Newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has signaled his intention to forge his own path by not considering his former teammates Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke for assistant coaching roles.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite their applications for the position, Finidi has yet to finalize his backroom staff. Reports suggest that he prefers to select his own assistants rather than collaborate with Amokachi and Amuneke.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had earlier stated that the new coach would have full autonomy in choosing his support staff, allowing Finidi to shape his coaching team according to his vision and preferences.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Godwin Obaseki’s Edo State Govt Abandons Benin-Auchi Road Connecting Eight States, 500 Communities Lament
Next article
I was part of INEC’s machinery that rigged Nigeria’s 2023 general election for Tinubu – Yahaya Bello Confess
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
"Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo's Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation" The...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Actress Shan George Crisis Out After Losing N3.6m to Bank Fraud

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigerian Actress Shan George Scammed of N3.6 Million, Pleads...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Peter Obi Missing as EFCC Uncovers 58 Ex-Governors in Embezzlement Scandal”

Political parties 0
  In a startling revelation, the Economic and Financial Crimes...

We dont have Igbo heritage, Rivers Ikwerre replies Iwuanyanwu, Ohaneze

South East 0
"Ikwerre People Reject Ohaneze Ndigbo's Assertion of Ethnic Affiliation" The...

“Former FCMB Manager Sentenced to 121 Years for Embezzling N112 Million”

Investigative News and Reports 0
A former manager at First City Monument Bank (FCMB),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading