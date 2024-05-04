New Super Eagles Coach Finidi George Opts for Fresh Start, Shuns Former Teammates Amokachi and Amuneke

Newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has signaled his intention to forge his own path by not considering his former teammates Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke for assistant coaching roles.

Despite their applications for the position, Finidi has yet to finalize his backroom staff. Reports suggest that he prefers to select his own assistants rather than collaborate with Amokachi and Amuneke.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had earlier stated that the new coach would have full autonomy in choosing his support staff, allowing Finidi to shape his coaching team according to his vision and preferences.

