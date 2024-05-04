Menu
Political parties

I was part of INEC’s machinery that rigged Nigeria’s 2023 general election for Tinubu – Yahaya Bello Confess

By: Naija247news

Date:

Confessions and Controversies: Former Kogi Governor Allegedly Claims Role in Rigging 2023 Elections

In a recent development stirring the political landscape, former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, purportedly made claims suggesting his involvement in rigging the 2023 presidential elections in favor of President Tinubu. The explosive allegations surfaced online, fueling debates and raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

According to reports circulating on social media platforms, Bello allegedly asserted that he played a pivotal role in securing victory for President Tinubu during the 2023 elections. The claims, if proven true, could potentially unravel a web of electoral misconduct and manipulation.

The emergence of these allegations has prompted scrutiny from fact-checking platforms, with Africa Check releasing a report refuting the veracity of Bello’s purported statements. However, the controversy surrounding the claims persists, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral system.

The allegations come at a time when Bello faces mounting legal challenges and scrutiny from law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The unfolding saga underscores the complexities and intrigues of Nigerian politics, as stakeholders grapple with issues of corruption and electoral malpractice.

While Bello has not publicly addressed the allegations, his supporters and detractors alike await further developments in what could potentially be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the nation navigates through these turbulent waters, the revelations serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing its democratic institutions and the imperative of upholding the rule of law.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

