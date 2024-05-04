Go Back To Your States of Origin, Lagos State Govt Tell Residents of Demolished Shanty Houses

Headline: Allegations of Tribal Bias: Nigerian Police Allegedly Exile Youths to Osun State, Igniting Outcry

Reports have surfaced detailing alleged discriminatory actions by the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Lagos State Task Force, which resulted in the forcible removal and relocation of hundreds of residents and youths from the streets of Lagos to Osun State.

A young man, who claimed to be among those apprehended by Nigerian policemen at his workplace on Friday afternoon, recounted his harrowing experience to SaharaReporters. According to his testimony, law enforcement officials rounded up young people from various areas, including Ajah, TBS, and the Island, and confined them inside an unfinished building at the Makoko police station before transporting them to a forest in Ilesha town, Osun State.

Describing the ordeal, he disclosed, “We were arrested around 10 pm yesterday and they dropped us at Ilesha in Osun State inside the bus and told us we should go, and they even threatened to shoot a gun. We were arrested by police officers, they took us from Makoko police station to Elemoro and we were taken from Elemoro to Osun. We were plenty. It is about five luxurious buses. They told us that we were arrested because they wanted us to go back to our states.”

The detained individuals reportedly hailed from various communities, including Ajah, Ibeju Lekki, TBS, Agarawu, and the Island, and were detained in an incomplete structure within a cell. The witness further revealed that police officers escorted them during the journey and forcibly abandoned them in the forest, with one officer dressed in police uniform while others wore Task Force jackets.

As of the time of reporting, the Nigeria Police Force has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered and fueling concerns about potential tribal bias and discriminatory practices within law enforcement agencies.

