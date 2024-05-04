Menu
“Extend Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to Badagry Coastline for Economic Boost”, Experts 

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Members of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) in Badagry have voiced their support for extending the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway to the coastline of Badagry, citing potential economic benefits.

The Nigerian government recently revealed the redesigned route for the 700km Lagos to Calabar Coastal Highway project, which is set to connect nine states, starting from the zero point of Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the BCPG emphasized that locating the terminus of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Badagry would have a greater developmental and economic impact compared to the proposed Bar Beach endpoint on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island.

Signed by QS. Olaniyi Olajire, MNIQS, and Engr. Dipo Olayiwola, MNIStrucE, Coordinator and Secretary of the BCPG Badagry Cell respectively, the statement highlighted several advantages of extending the highway to Badagry.

The group conducted a preliminary feasibility study along the Atlantic Ocean coastline from Badagry to Marina on Lagos Island, confirming the technical viability of extending the highway. They outlined key benefits, including direct linkage between the proposed Badagry Deep Sea Port and major ports like Tin Can, Apapa, and Lekki.

Moreover, extending the highway to Badagry’s international border was seen as an incentive for neighboring countries to develop similar coastal highways, fostering international commercial activities.

The extension was predicted to bolster patronage in the Lekki Free Trade zone, promote physical development along rural settlements by the coastline, and facilitate regeneration of ramshackle buildings while eliminating slum growth.

Additionally, the highway extension could serve as a protective measure against ocean surges and reduce compensation payments to affected property owners due to sparse physical development along Badagry’s coastline compared to Lekki.

In light of these benefits, the BCPG appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include the stretch from Bar Beach/Eko Atlantic City on Ahmadu Bello Way to Badagry in the Lagos-Calabar Highway project.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

