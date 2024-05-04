Menu
Bilateral Ties

Don’t Collect Bribe From US, France To Build Military Base In Nigeria, Patriotic Nigerians Warn Tinubu Administration

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Nigerian Leaders and Civil Society Groups Warn Tinubu Against Hosting US, French Military Bases

Eminent figures and civil society organizations have jointly cautioned President Bola Tinubu against entertaining proposals to allow the relocation of US and French military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. In an open letter addressed to Tinubu and the National Assembly leadership, the signatories emphasized the imperative for Nigeria to resist external pressures and safeguard its sovereignty.

The letter, signed by prominent personalities including Prof Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Prof Kabiru Sulaiman Chafe, Prof Attahiru Jega, Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), and Y. Z. Ya’u, highlights concerns over purported lobbying efforts by the American and French governments to establish new defense pacts with Nigeria and other Gulf of Guinea nations.

According to the letter, these governments seek to redeploy their troops expelled from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, with Nigeria emerging as a strategically pivotal location. The signatories underscore the potential implications of such agreements on Nigeria’s defense and internal security.

Citing historical precedents and contemporary geopolitical dynamics, the letter urges caution in acceding to foreign military presence, emphasizing the need to prioritize Nigeria’s long-term interests over short-term strategic alignments. The signatories emphasize the adverse economic, environmental, and social consequences associated with hosting foreign military bases, urging Nigerian leadership to heed public sentiment and uphold the nation’s sovereignty.

By advocating for cautious diplomacy and strategic independence, the letter emphasizes Nigeria’s commitment to self-determination and stability in the African region.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

