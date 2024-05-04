“Cash Hoarding Crisis: 94% of Nigeria’s Currency Held Outside Banks” – Report

“CBN Data Shows Surge in Cash Circulation, With 130% Increase in Physical Money in 2024”

“Nigerians Buck Banking System: Cash Holdings Outside Banks Skyrocket, Exceeding N3.6 Trillion”

“Fear and Distrust: Nigerians Continue to Hoard Cash Amid Lingering Banking Sector Concerns”

“Hoarding Mentality Prevails: Nigerians Stockpile Cash Despite CBN Efforts to Boost Circulation”

A concerning trend has emerged in Nigeria, as new data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reveals that an unprecedented 94 percent of the country’s currency is kept outside the banking system. This revelation, highlighted in the March 2024 Money and Statistics data released by the CBN, underscores a decline in trust in the banking sector and poses potential risks to the nation’s economic stability.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the CBN’s data, the amount of physical money in circulation, known as M1, has surged significantly compared to the previous year. In January 2024, M1 stood at N3.65 trillion, more than double the N1.39 trillion recorded in January 2023. This upward trend continued throughout the quarter, with M1 reaching N3.87 trillion by March 2024, marking a staggering 130 percent increase from the previous year. This surge suggests that the CBN has injected more cash into the system, likely in response to the scarcity issues experienced in 2023.

Despite the CBN’s efforts to increase cash circulation, the amount of money held outside banks has grown even more rapidly. In January 2024, N3.28 trillion was held outside the banking system, compared to just N792.18 billion a year prior. By March 2024, this figure had ballooned to N3.63 trillion, representing a troubling 150 percent increase year-on-year. This data indicates that Nigerians are hoarding cash at a rate that exceeds the CBN’s efforts to boost circulation.

The roots of this behavior can be traced back to the severe cash scarcity crisis experienced in 2023. The CBN’s implementation of a flawed naira redesign policy, intended to promote a cashless economy and combat crime, resulted in widespread disruption and a loss of trust in banks. Concerns regarding the validity of old notes and difficulties in accessing cash fueled a hoarding mentality that persists today.

While the CBN has acknowledged the issue and warned against cash hoarding, Nigerians remain hesitant to return their money to the banking system. Despite efforts to alleviate concerns and suspend fees on large cash deposits, the reluctance to trust banks persists among the populace.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...