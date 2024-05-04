Actress Shan George Crisis Out After Losing N3.6m to Bank Fraud

Nigerian Actress Shan George Scammed of N3.6 Million, Pleads for Help from Authorities

Renowned Nigerian actress Shan George has fallen victim to fraudsters who allegedly swindled her of N3.6 million, leaving her in dire straits. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, George shared a screenshot of the debit alert, revealing that her Zenith Bank account had been drained.

In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram, George made a desperate plea for assistance, calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian police, and Zenith Bank to intervene in her predicament.

Expressing her distress, she stated, “I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D.”

Identifying the alleged perpetrator, George named Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro as the individual who transferred the funds amounting to 3.6 million into an Opay account.

With her financial security shattered, George pleaded for assistance from the authorities and financial institutions, emphasizing her dire circumstances and urgent need for support.

Describing the urgency of her situation, she implored, “EFCC, Nigerian police, abeg, I don’t know the authorities, Zenith bank, I am begging you people. It’s just today, 3rd of May, it’s not even up to an hour ago from now that I am doing this video.”

George’s distressing experience sheds light on the prevalence of financial fraud and underscores the need for swift action and vigilance to combat such crimes.

