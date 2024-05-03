Menu
Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has claimed that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is planning to arrest the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last election, Peter Obi, over his continuous criticism of the administration.

He warned that any attempt to arrest or file charges against Obi would be met with resistance as never seen in the history of Nigeria.

He urged the Federal Government to tread with caution so as not to set the nation on fire with “an illegal arrest” of Obi.

On his X handle, Charly Boy wrote: “There’s a report of an attempt of arrest on Peter Obi, by Tinubu’s Government over Peter Obi’s consistent refusal to back down on calling Tinubu out towards good governance and accountability.

“Any arrest or charges against Obi must be met with a resistance as never seen in the history of Nigeria before, and the Obidients are ready for it. Tinubu’s government must trend with caution not to set this nation on fire with an illegal arrest of HE Peter Obi. We call on Tinubu’s government to desist from her evil plans against Peter Obi because Nigeria will not remain the same.” (www.naija247news.com).

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

