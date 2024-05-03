Police Confirms Officer Who Shot Man Dead During Fuel Queue In Lagos

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command said it has identified the police officer who shot a young man, Toheeb Eniafe, at a petrol station on Wednesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on Thursday.

He said, “The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

Naija247news recall that Eniafe was shot on Wednesday at a petrol station belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited at Obalende in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Eniafe was reported to have been shot dead while he and some others were resisting the move by some security agents to buy fuel without joining the queue.(www.naija247news.com).

