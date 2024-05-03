Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Panel uncovers N3.5bn irregularities in Taraba university account

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The visitation panel to the Taraba State University, on Thursday, said it uncovered financial infractions to the tune of N3.5bn in the university.

The chairman of the panel, Prof. Josiah Sabo-Kente, who addressed journalists in Jalingo on Thursday, the university operated a poor accounting system since its inception in 2008.

He added that the university was being operated below the minimum standards of the National Universities Commission.

The panel, therefore, recommended a total overhaul of the university system.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, had, on December 24, 2023, constituted the visitation panel with a 12-point term of reference to identify the challenges confronting the institution.

According to the governor, the report of the panel would enable the government to intervene and reposition the institution in line with the administration’s free education policy.

Passing down the verdict of the panel on Thursday, the panel chairman said, “The university has since inception in 2008 operated a poor accounting system. At a point from 2012 to 2016, the university operated without a cash book, making it difficult to reconcile the financial records of the university, but we used financial experts on the panel to make sense of the financial spending within the period.

“Financial infractions from 2010 to 2023 in the institution reveal significant discrepancies and irregularities, with the total of these amounting to over N3.5bn.

“This underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation of the university’s financial management practices, including handling of statutory allocations and internally generated revenue.”

Sabo-Kente said the pattern and frequent turnover in the appointment of the chairman of the governing council without a university administration had adversely affected the institution.

According to him, the university was running 53 programmes with only 36 professors, 45 readers and 59 senior lecturers.

He decried the development whereby some departments had only one professor and 18 non-academic staff, saying such was unacceptable.

Kente further explained that the university faced a notable deficit in academic staff across its faculties and departments, with only 609 tenured academic staff members compared to the 1,819 non-academic staff.

He said, “Out of the number of academic staff, 218 are graduate assistants-in-training and 140 visiting, adjunct or sabbatical staff. This is against the NUC benchmark of 70 per cent academic staff and 30 per cent non-academic staff.”

The panel report also highlighted infrastructural challenges, such as lighting, water shortage, and insufficient medical facilities, among others and called for immediate action to address the challenges.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira depreciates to 1,402/$ at the official market
Next article
NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication...

NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Active mobile subscriptions in the country...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Companies & Markets 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Business News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading