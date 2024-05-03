Menu
Nigeria

NIN-SIM linkage: Mobile subscribers drop by 5.4 million

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Active mobile subscriptions in the country dipped by 5.4 million or 2.4 per cent, settling at 219 million in the first quarter of 2024, data obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission has shown.

The decline was linked to the enforcement of the mandatory National Identity Number-Subscriber Identity Module linkage policy by the NCC.

Meanwhile, over 40 million lines, including active and multiple lines belonging to a single mobile subscriber, may have been barred between February and April.

The total number of Nigerians who have enrolled for NIN as of April 2024 was 105 million, according to the National Identity Management Commission.

The NCC issued a notice in December 2023 instructing telecom operators to bar SIMs not linked to their owners’ NINs by February 28, 2024.

MTN Nigeria disclosed in its first-quarter 2024 financial report that it had barred 8.6 million lines, while Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile are expected to follow suit, although specific numbers have not been released.

According to MTN, the country’s biggest telco by market share, the lines that have been fully barred are those of subscribers who did not submit their NIN and those with more than five lines linked to an unverified NIN.

The MTN CEO, Karl Toriola, said, “During the quarter, we also continued to manage the effects on our business of the industry-wide directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission for a full barring of subscriber lines not linked to their National Identity Number.

“This impacted the development of our user base across all of our key business units (voice, data, and fintech) in Q1 2024. Although we had to fully bar 8.6 million subscribers in line with the directive, we minimised the net effect of the barred subscribers, and our total number of subscribers only decreased by 2 million in Q1, closing with a total of 77.7 million subscribers.”

Toriola noted that this demonstrated the effectiveness of the company’s customer value management initiatives, which helped it retain affected customers, reduce churn, and drive gross connections.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
