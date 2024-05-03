Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

NGX All-Share index up 0.55%, as Investors Gain N304bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Thursday extended bullish to second straight sessions, the first since March 28th, 2024 as the All Share Index rose by 0.55% to close at 98,762.78 points from Tuesday’s close of 98,225.63 points.

Investors gained N304 billion as market capitalisation advanced to N55.857 trillion from N55.553 of the last trading session.

An aggregate of 665 million units of shares were traded in 8,446 deals, valued at N5.5 billion.

Market Breadth

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 14 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PRESCO and Flourmills of Nigeria led other gainers with10% growth each to close at N229.90 and N33.55 from the previous close of N209.00 and N30.50 respectively.

Sterling Bank grew 9.98% and Dangote Sugar grew 9.90% ahead of other stocks.

Percentage Losers

NASCON tops the losers’ chart losing 9.99% of its share price, while University Press, OMATEK and NEIMETH shed their share prices by 9.29%, 9.21% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Abbey Mortgage Bank traded about 362.8 million units of its shares were traded in 16 deals, valued at about 907 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 54 million units of its shares were traded in 980 deals, valued at N954.6 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 31 million units of its shares in 191 deals, valued at about N908 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
“Nigeria Records 68 Million Malaria Cases and 194,000 Deaths, ACPN Reports”
Next article
Naira depreciates to 1,402/$ at the official market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

The latest

Tinubu Planning To Arrest Peter Obi – Charly Boy

Lifestyle News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known...

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% growth in PBT to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Companies & Markets 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc,...

Access Bank advocates innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Business News 0
May 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank has reaffirmed its dedication...

