NGX All-Share index up 0.55%, as Investors Gain N304bn

May 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Bourse on Thursday extended bullish to second straight sessions, the first since March 28th, 2024 as the All Share Index rose by 0.55% to close at 98,762.78 points from Tuesday’s close of 98,225.63 points.

Investors gained N304 billion as market capitalisation advanced to N55.857 trillion from N55.553 of the last trading session.

An aggregate of 665 million units of shares were traded in 8,446 deals, valued at N5.5 billion.

Market Breadth

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 14 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

PRESCO and Flourmills of Nigeria led other gainers with10% growth each to close at N229.90 and N33.55 from the previous close of N209.00 and N30.50 respectively.

Sterling Bank grew 9.98% and Dangote Sugar grew 9.90% ahead of other stocks.

Percentage Losers

NASCON tops the losers’ chart losing 9.99% of its share price, while University Press, OMATEK and NEIMETH shed their share prices by 9.29%, 9.21% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Abbey Mortgage Bank traded about 362.8 million units of its shares were traded in 16 deals, valued at about 907 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 54 million units of its shares were traded in 980 deals, valued at N954.6 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded about 31 million units of its shares in 191 deals, valued at about N908 million.(www.naija247news.com).

